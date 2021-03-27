The Malta Weightlifting Association will be representing Malta in the European Championships in Russia next week with Yazmin Zammit Stevens and Tenishia Thornton not only looking to gain a prestigious result in the continental championship but also to gain valuable points in their bid to qualify for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

Preparations for this competition has been anything but easy for the Maltese weightlifters, particularly after the latest Legal Notice that banned organised sport that forced them to continue their training schedule in their home without the possibility of having their coach following at first-hand their preparation.

