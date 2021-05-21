The Freedom Day Regatta and the first leg of the 2021 Voomquest Championship are facing the prospect of being postponed once more due to fresh COVID-19 restrictions issued by the Health Authorities on Friday.

The Freedom Day Regatta and the 2021 Voomquest Championship were set to be part of the Yachting Malta Race Week which was scheduled to be held between May 28 and June 7.

Organised non-contact sport competitions and contact sport training for athletes over 17 years of age are set to resume as of Monday in line with the relaxation of measures issued by the Health Authorities earlier this month.

