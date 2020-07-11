The health authorities have urged the public not to consume Smiles' two litres ice cream tubs as these might contain "pieces of plastic".

In a statement on Saturday, the Superintendence of Public Health said that Smiles had informed it that some of its products must not be consumed "due to the possibility of the presence of pieces of plastic inside".

Six of Smiles' flavours - vanilla, chocolate, dessert ripple, nocciola, strawberry, strawberry ripple - with expiry date of up to January 12, 2022 should be put off shelves.