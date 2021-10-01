The health authorities are warning people against consuming fried spring roll seasoning mix that comes in bags of 40grams.

The warning was issued by the Environmental Health Directorate over bags of Lumpiang Shanghai Mix, by Mama Sita's, which carry lot number 22.11.2022.

Ethylene oxide is a pesticide that is not allowed in food sold within the EU, however, it is approved for use by countries outside the bloc.

Although the consumption of the contaminated product does not pose an immediate risk to health, continued consumption increases the risk.

Exposure to ethylene oxide needs to be minimised as much as possible.

More information on 2133 7333.