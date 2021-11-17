The health authorities warned on Wednesday about fake appointments for COVID-19 vaccination jabs given to people from an unknown SMS number.

They were reacting after several people reported having received messages inviting them to walk-in clinics. Some were also given appointments which turned out to be fake.

The source of the messages is not yet known and the police have been alerted.

"People have been showing up (at vaccination centres) showing us this message, which is fake," the spokesperson said.

All official appointments include ID card details, time and venue.