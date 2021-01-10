Health students are in contact with COVID-19 patients and should be given the COVID-19 vaccine with frontliners and other health care professionals, the Malta Health Students’ Association said.

It said in a statement that the students had stepped up their responsibility working in swabbing hubs and as trainees in state hospitals. Some have had to leave home and quarantine for the sake of family members and others contracted the virus due to their exposure to positive patients.

It would be a shame if these students were not vaccinated along with health workers, the association said as it called on the Health Ministry to take immediate action.