Administrative staff at primary health centres have been instructed to hand record files to patients in stapled envelopes after concerns over patient confidentiality.

Health centre receptionists previously handed files directly to a patient before he or she was seen by a doctor.

However, an e-mail directed at all health centre staff has ordered receptionists to place the files in an A3 envelope, staple it three times at the top and then hand it to the patient.

“Should the Nurse/Doctor note that the envelope is either torn/tampered with or not in the relevant envelope as should be, he/she should inform senior members of staff,” Director of Nursing Isabelle Aquilina wrote.

Receptionists were told they were “duty bound” to follow the procedure. Sources say the policy changed after an incident at a health centre when a patient allegedly tampered with information in their file while waiting to be seen by a doctor.

The system has been in place for around two months. One doctor, who asked not to be named, said the new policy was wasting time and resources and suggested patients should instead be better educated in the proper handling of documents. “It’s a bit ridiculous when the whole filing system is so disorganised,” he said.

A spokeswoman for the Health Ministry said that the measure was temporary “until a more secure system of ensuring confidentiality of patient data is in place.”

There are nine health centres in Malta – in Floriana, Gżira, Qormi, Paola, Cospicua, Kirkop, Mosta, Rabat and Birkirkara.

The spokeswoman did not answer whether the envelopes are being re-used or recycled, nor how much the purchase of a considerable amount of extra stationery for all health centres is expected to cost.

Patient files give doctors basic information about the patient, including allergies and any medication the patient takes.