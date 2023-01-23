When was the last time you sat down and really reflected about the kind of lifestyle you lead? Are your habits healthy enough, and is your weight under control? Have you managed to kick that smoking habit like you’ve been meaning to for so long? And what about your mental well-being and sexual health, are they intact?

Keeping track of all these things can be difficult, but the Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate is there to help.

The directorate’s goal is protect, promote and support the health and well-being of the Maltese population. As such, it offers various free services such as weight management programmes for people with a BMI over 25kg/m2, smoking cessation services, mental well-being and resilience programmes, professional advice on sexual health and more.

Among others, the Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate offers smoking cessation services. Photo: Shutterstock.com

For more information about each programme, or to set up an appointment, one may call their offices on 2326 6000 between 7.30am and 3.30pm. Alternatively, one may call the Nutrition Helpline on 8007 3307 or tobacco quitline on 8007 3333. People may also leave their details on the answering machine, and they will be contacted on the next working day.

The directorate also offers a wide range of informational leaflets that can help kickstart one’s health journey and provide guidance on the right direction. Dietary guidelines for all age groups, and leaflets that present the knowledge necessary to maintain a healthy lifestyle may also be downloaded from www.healthpromotion.gov.mt or may be requested on 2326 6000.

To get in touch with the directorate, e-mail healthpromotion. hpdp@gov.mt, call, leave a message, or follow the directorate on its social media @HPDPMalta, @SHMaltaHPDP.

For more information on the directorate’s services, visit its website www.healthpromotion.gov.mt.