Health authorities should have had the final say on the opening of the spring hunting season if they felt that it could affect efforts to control coronavirus, the Opposition leader said on Monday.

Adrian Delia was asked at a news conference about the party’s position with respect to government’s controversial decision to open the season despite the COVID-19 restrictions.

While not committing himself on whether the season should have been opened or not, Delia insisted that if the decision hinged on public health considerations, the final say should have rested with the Superintendence for Public Health, Charmaine Gauci.

Gauci has repeatedly declined to comment even though she had initially said that a risk assessment was being made in order to reach a position on the matter. To date, the outcome of this exercise is not known, but, according to reports, the cabinet was split on whether to open the spring hunting season in view of the current outbreak.

Environmental groups are accusing the government of succumbing to pressure from the hunting lobby and placing partisan considerations above more important health issues.

Request for debate about democracy in Europe

In his address, the Opposition leader spoke on the importance of safeguarding democracy during these extraordinary times while denouncing once again the Hungarian government for “profiting from the current situation to restrict freedoms”. In Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has assumed powers to rule by decree to tackle the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. But many, including some of his allies in the European People’s Party, accuse him of a power grab gone too far.

Delia said he had written to former EU Council President Donald Tusk who is now head of the EPP of which the PN is a member, in order to hold an emergency debate on the state of democracy in Europe right now.

Civil society's role in rule of law reforms

The Opposition leader also welcomed the recent appointment of the new chief justice, saying that for the first time ever this decision was not taken by the prime minister, but by both sides of the House.

On Sunday, civil society group Repubblika expressed shock that the government and opposition had reached agreement on the new mechanism for the appointment of the members of the judiciary.

In a letter to Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis, the group expressed its disappointment it had not been involved in talks after having taken interest in constitutional reform and issued various statements.

Asked for his reaction Delia insisted that this development represented a huge step forward as till now all power was vested within the prime minister.

“However, this does not mean that if there are more steps to take we should be reluctant to take them,” he said.

“If there is opportunity to widen the process we should go for it,” Delia added.

PN Interim secretary general Francis Zammit Dimech pointed out that prior to the agreement reached with the government, he and justice spokesman Jason Azzopardi had met with Repubblika to debate the issue.

He added that these meetings would continue but ultimately the required changes to the constitution to implement these reforms could only be enacted if there was agreement between government and opposition.