A new state health clinic was inaugurated in Gudja on Tuesday, in an event which the media was not invited to attend.

The clinic will be open from Monday to Friday and will offer family doctor, nurse clinic, physiotherapy, podiatry and blood test services, among others.

Renovation works were in part financed through the National Development and Social Fund, which invests revenues made through Malta's golden passports scheme.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said it was government policy to invest in modern and well-equipped clinics in the community as they were an important health tool. They were also being used as vaccination centres in the fight against COVID-19.

Citizenship parliamentary secretary Alex Muscat said the renovation would not have been possible without Malta's citizenship scheme and said it was "imperative" to support and back such schemes.

Video: Health Ministry