The Commissioner for Health in the Office of the Ombudsman joined the chorus calling for a ban on mass events on Thursday, amid a resurgence of COVID-19.

In a statement, the commissioner said he was in full agreement that such events must be stopped immediately and called for direction from the health authorities.

His call follows others by medical professions led by the Medical Association of Malta as well as the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association.

The commissioner said that from the evidence available, there was no doubt that action had to be taken “lest the situation will become desperate”.

One had to ensure that the huge sacrifices made in the past months by healthcare professionals, the public and businesses would not be lost.