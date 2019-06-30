Studies to assess the health impacts of major developments should be made a mandatory part of the planning process, public health practitioners said on Monday.



In a statement, the Malta Association of Public Health Medicine (MAPHM) called for Health Impact Assessments (HIA) to be made a legal requirement for large-scale developments, infrastructural projects, and other plans or policies that could impact human health.

Current studies use 'narrow definition' of health

The association welcomed the PA’s recent proposal to introduce a standard procedure for Social Impact Assessments (SIA) as part of the planning system, describing it as an important step forward to mitigate the negative impacts of large developments on the surrounding social fabric.



However, it said, health was not the primary focus of such studies, which “use narrow definitions of health, focusing on the impact of a few physical risk factors”.



“HIA focuses on what is most important for human health by using a wide definition of health as proposed by the World Health Organization, to include ‘physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity’, and is underpinned by values such as recognition of human rights, democracy, equity, sustainable development, and ethical use of evidence,” the MAPHM said.

It called for the setting-up of a taskforce within the PA to focus on HIAs, and offered its expertise in that regard.

SIA requirements too narrow

The public health association also queried the PA’s proposal to keep SIAs obligatory only for high-rise projects, with other developments assessed on a case-by-case basis.



“The scope for conducting SIAs should be much wider than the proposal suggests. We believe that the proposed limited application of SIAs is a serious shortcoming that can easily be addressed by having a (publicly available) standardised screening tool that can be applied to screen projects, policies and programmes regarding the need for an SIA,” it said.



The MAPHM also said it was not clear how interested parties and communities were to be informed of the arguments used by the PA to waive the need for a SIA, or the procedures to contest such a decision.



“Robust criteria and full transparency need to be in place,” it said.