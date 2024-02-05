The health minister has raised concerns about the potential impact of vapes and semi-synthetic cannabinoid products on youths, amid plans to try to make the use of e-cigarettes less appealing to children.

“I believe vapes and HHC products are too easily accessible on the market, and I am concerned for our children’s health,” Jo Etienne Abela told Times of Malta.

HHC, short for hexahydrocannabinol, is a semi-synthetic cannabidiol, which is extracted from low-THC cannabis (hemp) and is a popular cannabis substitute.

In recent months, products containing HHC – gummy bears, cookies and colourful vapes – are being sold in stores across the country as well as food delivery platforms.

Unlike THC, which is a regulated by law, HHC exists in a legal grey zone.

HHC products and edibles can be found and purchased on food delivery platforms such as Wolt.

Just last month, the Authority for Responsible Use of Cannabis expressed “great concern” that the semi-synthetic cannabinoid products are being sold openly in shops, and raised concerns over unforeseen health risks.

Church organisations raised the alarm that children have easy access to HHC products and called on the government to ban the semi-synthetic drug.

While Abela did not say if there are plans for a ban, he said he is concerned about the easy access to these products. A meeting has been scheduled with the health authorities and Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci to discuss the issue.

‘Super easy’ to buy vapes

Another topic Abela wishes to discuss is the increasing popularity of vapes, which have been accessible for years.

Purchasing disposable vapes locally is easy – they are available in most convenience stores as well as food delivery platforms.

Many disposable vapes are sold in colourful packaging and come in countless flavours, including mint and strawberry, making the idea of vaping even more enticing for youths.

One 14-year-old who spoke to Times of Malta said it is “super easy” to buy vapes in most outlets.

While it is illegal to sell any smoking products to under-18s, the teenager said shop assistants rarely ask for ID when customers want to buy vapes.

“As long as you look remotely older than your age, they don’t ask you, and also they tend to let women off more than men,” the teen said.

Across the world, countries are discussing or even implementing bans on disposable vaping devices.

More HHC products, including vapes.

Last year, both France and Australia announced plans to ban single-use vapes, and just last week the UK government said it will ban disposable vapes as part of a plan to tackle the rising number of young people vaping. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “The long-term impacts of vaping are unknown and the nicotine within them can be highly addictive, so while vaping can be a useful tool to help smokers quit, marketing vapes to children is not acceptable.”

Abela did not say whether the government should ban disposable vapes.

“I cannot promote vaping or smoking, and if there was an overall ban on smoking it would make my life as health minister much easier, no doubt about it. I would also consider increasing the price of tobacco, but we will discuss everything in these meetings.”

Children's Commissioner pushes for ban

Commissioner for Children Antoinette Vassallo welcomed the idea of banning vapes and promoting a smoke-free nation.

Vape products available for purchase.

“In my opinion, this should include vapes since they consist of chemicals found in cigarettes, including nicotine, which can be addictive, as well as other dangerous chemicals,” she said.

She said her office had received messages of concern from parents, educators as well as children on the topic of vapes.

“There is a need for enforcement since, even though it is illegal for minors to buy vapes, we are aware that in some cases they do manage to do so,” she said.