A garden in Paola has been dedicated to the memory of COVID-19 pandemic victims, with a new memorial erected honouring those who lost their lives to the disease.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Health Minister Chris Fearne formally inaugurated the garden saying the government wanted to pay tribute to those who lost their lives, admitting that Malta’s journey these past two years “wasn’t easy”.

The Mediterranean Garden in Paola, previously known as Gaddafi Gardens, is a stretch of land behind the Corradino prison. In 2019, then Environment Minister Jose Herrera had announced a regeneration plan for the area, with the planting of more indigenous trees and a new irrigation system.

“I have to thank everyone for the massive effort it took to see Malta through the pandemic,” Fearne said.

“The entire population made big sacrifices. Businesses had to close for some time, grandparents could not see their grandchildren, people were cut off from their friends, families, social lives, sports, culture and arts.

“But the biggest sacrifices were made by those who became seriously ill and had to be treated for COVID in our hospitals and those who lost their lives.

“While their memory will always live in the hearts and minds of their friends and family, the government also wants to honour this by dedicating this garden to them.”

Fearne said that despite the hardship brought about by the pandemic, Malta had pulled through because everyone had pulled the same rope and the government had invested extensively to combat the pandemic, leaving a good economic outlook as the country looks towards recovery.

“While we must stay vigilant, we can look to the future with optimism," he said.

Acknowledging the rise in new COVID-19 cases, the minister said this was attributable to a new, slightly more contagious strain of the Omicron variant, a bout of colder weather and the relaxation of measures leading to more people meeting and interacting in the community.

He said, however, that this was presently not a cause for concern, and that all things indicated that numbers would stabilise in the coming weeks.