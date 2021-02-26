A judge has temporarily suspended industrial action ordered by the UĦM Voice of the Workers union in hospital following an application for an injunction filed by the health ministry.

Last week the union directed 1,300 healthcare workers to take industrial action after claims the government had backtracked on previous pledges.

The 400 directives affected various departments and sectors, from emergency ambulance responders to radiographers, dental hygienists, physiotherapists and social workers.

However, on Thursday evening Mr Justice Grazio Mercieca halted the action until submissions on the merits of the case are heard in court.

In a statement, the union accused the government of "hiding behind an injunction" instead of holding talks with the union to find solutions in the interest of both patients and workers. It said Friday was "a bad day for social dialogue".

It said that cancelled hospital appointments have not been restored, and emergency ambulance responders were left idle, despite the temporary suspension of the directives as a result of the injunction.

"UĦM is informed that for some reason the government has left the ambulance equipment in the contractor’s vehicles despite having its own fleet and employees at its disposal. Such conduct raises questions on whether government has patients and healthcare workers at heart, despite heaping praise to the COVID-19 frontliners," the union said.

Earlier this week, the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses (MUMN) claimed that directives issued to emergency ambulance workers by the UĦM were “illegal” and have badly affected the provision of emergency services.

In a letter seen by Times of Malta, sent to health ministry permanent secretary Joseph Rapa, MUMN president Paul Pace said that nurses already working under significant stress in the emergency department are having to deal with increased tension and responsibility.

The MUMN had issued directives for its members last November but the health ministry had also gone to court, obtaining an injunction to stop the action.

