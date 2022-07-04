A health and safety project supervisor received four stitches to his head after a building surveyor assaulted him on Saturday morning.

The building surveyor allegedly hit the project supervisor with one of his crutches after he was told he was not fit to be on site since he was not wearing safety clothing.

A police spokesperson confirmed that an argument broke out at a construction site and that the police were investigating.

The health and safety project supervisor has worked in that role for 15 years, but this was the first time he was assaulted, although he was the target of verbal abuse.

“I went to a site to carry out a health and safety inspection, and upon entering the place I noticed a person on crutches wearing a medical boot. He was not wearing the shoes that have to be worn on a construction site,” he said.

“I was a bit surprised, especially as he was coming down an area full of rubble in that condition. I introduced myself as the health and safety officer and told him he could not stay there in that condition.”

Now, I start to wonder what will happen the next time I go to work

“I kept insisting he accompanies me out of the site so I could explain better why he shouldn’t be there but he only got closer and started shouting in my face.”

The supervisor said that when he saw another two workers approaching, he decided to leave, but as soon as he turned to walk out, he was hit on the head with one of the crutches.

He said the attack left him needing four stitches on the side of his head.

“Mentally, I am still a bit shaken by what happened to me,” he said.

“Now, I start to wonder what will happen the next time I go to work and how I should speak to someone. Will they also react the same way? Ultimately, what I was doing was for his own health and safety.”

When asked if he will be taking any legal action, the project supervisor said that, for the time being, his focus is to recover physically and psychologically.

The Malta Occupational Safety and Health Practitioners Association (MOSHPA), of which the project supervisor is a member, condemned the attack and will be providing him with the necessary support.