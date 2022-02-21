The health authorities have issued a warning over packets of BBQ-flavoured roasted corn produced by Meray.

The Environmental Health Directorate within the Superintendence of Public Health said in a statement that two lots of the 150g packets, which expire in July and September of this year (21002045 and 21002468), should not be consumed due to contamination with Sudan Blue II, a chemical that is not authorised for use in food.

More information on 2133 7333 or mhi@gov.mt