The health authorities have urged consumers to steer away from a particular brand of sesame oil.

The sesame oil by Bordoni - Econature has an expiry date of March 30, 2021.

The Superintendence of Public Health said it had received information through the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed, that the product must not be consumed in view that the sesame seeds used in the production of same oil may potentially be contaminated with a pesticide (Ethlene oxide).



In the past weeks, it was found that the chemical ethylene oxide might have been used to control certain organisms in sesame seeds exported from India. Such use of ethylene oxide is not approved, it said.