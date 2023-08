The Environmental Health Directorate has warned consumers not to consume Filetti di Acciughe all’Olio d’Oliva, (anchovies in olive oil) produced by Nixe and having lot number :L.186/179.

It says the product has elevated levels of histamine.

High levels of histamine may cause intoxication, skin flushes, rash, gastrointestinal complaints and a throbbing headache.