The Environmental Health Directorate has issued a health warning telling the public not to consume dried potato leaves produced by the brand Guinea Fresh due to elevated levels of the pesticide Chlorpyrifos detected in the product.

The warning is in place for batch 1906 of the product with a durability date of February 5, 2024.

For further information, the public is kindly requested to contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8 am and 2.30 pm by telephone on 21337333 or by email on admin.ehd@gov.mt