Batches of a brand of rice being sold locally contain elevated levels of a banned hazardous substance, health authorities have warned.

The Environmental Health Directorate warned consumers not to consume Carosio brand Canaroli rice with batch number L 11/02/2025.

Batches of that rice contain elevated levels of Cadmium, it warned. Cadmium is a chemical element that occurs as a byproduct of zinc production. It is usually used to plate steel, stabilise plastic or colour glass, but its use has fallen out of favour following research finding that it is toxic.

It is listed on the European Restriction of Hazardous Substances Directive.