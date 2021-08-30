Health authorities have warned the public not to consume three types of drinks and a snack product, saying they are not fit for human consumption.

In seperate statements issued on Monday, the Environmental Health Directorate issued warnings related to an Alpro coconut drink, hazelnut and walnut drinks made by OraSi` and a pork snack made by a brand named Mr Porky.

Warnings about Alpro's Bio Coconut Drink relate to batches with a best before of 29/11/2021; 13/12/2021; 03/01/2022; 14/02/2022.

The product is not safe as it may contain ethylene oxide, a pesticide that is not permitted for use in foods sold in the EU but is approved for use by other countries outside the EU.

Although the consumption of the contaminated product does not pose an immediate risk to health, the authorities said, there is an increased risk if there is continued consumption of this chemical in contaminated foods over a long period of time.

The public was also urged not to purchase a hazelnut and another walnut drink produced by OraSi`, as it too may contain Ethylene oxide.

The batches in question are Lot: 21061, Durability Date: 25/02/2022, Lot: 21085, Durability Date: 21/03/2022, and Lot: 21103, Durability Date: 08/04/2022.

Finally, the health authorities warned that a snack called Mr Porky Crispy Strips should not be consumed as the product may be contaminated with Salmonella.

Batches at risk of salmonella contamination feature a best before date of 23/10/21.