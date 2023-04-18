The Environmental Health Directorate has issued a health warning for a smoked soft cheese product that has been contaminated by listeria.

The piadine affumicate from the brand Antica Fattoria should not be consumed due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, the directorate said in a statement on Tuesday.

The batch of product impacted runs from lot number 093 2023 with a use-by date of May 3, 2023, to lot number 098 2023 with a use-by date of May 8, 2023.

For more information the public is kindly requested to contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8 am. and 2.30 pm by telephone on 21337333 or by email to mhi@gov.mt.