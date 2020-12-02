The superintendence of public health has warned against the consumption of three Maypole products because of possible contamination with a pesticide (Ethlene oxide) in sesame seeds.

The superintendence explained that in the past weeks, it was found that ethylene oxide might have been used to control certain organisms in sesame seeds exported from India. Such use of ethylene oxide is not approved.

The products are:

Qagħaq tal-ġunġlien (Sesame Rings) with lots and durability dates L46203 - 11/02/2021 and L48203 - 25/02/2021

Frozen timpana Lot L46205 - 13/11/2021

Frozen Sausage rolls, packet of 24, Lot L46207 - 15/11/2021

For further information, the public can contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8am and 2.30pm on telephone number 21337333 or by email mhi@gov.mt.