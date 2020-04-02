The Malta Federation of Professional Associations (MFPA) has appealed to the authorities to provide all personal protective equipment to healthcare professionals and others who are constantly exposed to a higher risk of being infected with the COVID-19 virus.

It said in a statement on Thursday, it said the presidents of its 17 member organisations were meeting regularly to discuss the different issues being faced by their members. The aim of these meetings was to provide inter-professional support and share good practices that could support the continuity of services in a safe manner.

Some professionals had stopped their practice altogether leading to a great economic loss for them and their families. These were not eligible to any support through the packages announced by government so far.

Others were working longer hours than ever before at the detriment of their health, their quality of life and that of their families. Some of these professionals were not even financially compensated for this due to their professional grade.

MFPA urged the government to meet professional organisations separately to understand their respective problems.

Member organisations also appealed to the public to follow rigorously the constant advice provided by the health authorities and healthcare professionals.

They called for respect and common sense to ensure that the healthcare system did not suffer a sudden surge in patients’ needs.

They also appealed to the government to place public health first and foremost, before economic matters, and to take heed to the recommendations of professionals and their associations.