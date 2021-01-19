Healthcare students who are in close contact with patients during clinical placements will be given priority for the novel coronavirus vaccine, the Malta Health Student's Association has announced.

It said that all Faculty of Health Science students will receive the COVID-19 vaccination alongside front-liners.

The update comes after Times of Malta reported that over 1,000 healthcare students are still waiting to learn if they will be given priority or not for the vaccine. Nurses, physiotherapists, midwives and occupational therapists are all exposed to patients.

“Following recent developments, MHSA is at long last, pleased to announce that we have successfully managed to guarantee the prioritisation and eventual vaccination for students.

“MHSA has been informed that the authorities will “vaccinate students in clinical contact who can contribute to clinical care.”

The Association will be contacting students with more information and instructions on the vaccination.

Times of Malta reported last week that teachers will be vaccinated immediately after the elderly and vulnerable, as part of an agreement between educators and the government to end a two-day teachers' strike.