Update at 4.45pm with Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses comment.

Union UĦM Voice of the Workers on Friday announced it had won the right to represent the Allied Health Professionals sector, an issue that could have resulted in widespread industrial action.

In a statement, the union said that 58% of these professionals had chosen it to represent them.

Earlier this month, the union had criticised authorities after a meeting intended to ensure recognition for the sector ended without a result.



The union had started industrial action after the Department of Industrial and Employment Relations (Dier) had said it had no direction on whether Allied Health Professionals should be considered a single sector.

Allied Health Professionals comprise audiologists, biomedical scientists, radiographers, podiatrists, speech language pathologists, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, dental hygienists, dental technologists and dietitians



The industrial action, which threatened to delay dozens of surgeries, X-Rays and other medical procedures had been suspended two weeks ago after union officials met with the Prime Minister.

Union boss Josef Vella said he was glad that common sense and democracy had won.

Pace hints at directives

The UĦM Voice of the Workers announcement immediately drew a sharp reaction from a rival union boss.

Paul Pace, who heads the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses, appeared to suggest that the MUMN was now preparing industrial action of its own.

In a post on Faecbook, the union boss said that the MUMN would remain "very active" in the coming week.

He urged MUMN members to adhere to the directives the union had already issued and “those to be issued”.