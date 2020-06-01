Mater Dei Hospital’s healthcare workers have donated funds and foodstuffs to the Food Aid Project which is helping more than 5,000 individuals with emergency food packs and supporting 25 NGOs meet the growing number of daily calls for help.

The initiative was started by two nurses — Duncan Briffa and Elizabeth Wright — who backed by Mater Dei CEO Celia Falzon approached doctors, nurses, paramedics, technicians and many other hospital workers to rally donations for those hit by economic crisis.

They raised €1,400 in cash and collected two truckloads of food stuffs.

Falzon said: “The generosity of the Maltese towards all the hospital staff inspired the same workers to reciprocate this kindness and to help those reeling from the financial blow and unable to cope.”

Touched by the altruism society showed them while they worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mater Dei Hospital’s healthcare workers supported the initiative.

Malta Trust Foundation chair Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca said she was moved by this heartwarming gesture of solidarity. The Food Aid Project was set up in March by the Malta Trust Foundation when there was a surge in demand for food.

“These healthcare workers, weighed down by an increased workload, and facing their own fears and anxiety as they put themselves at risk to keep our society safe and healthy were already heroic, but they are more… they are shining examples of humanity,” Coleiro Preca said.

“Their generosity is truly inspiring and if everyone followed their example, the Food Aid Project can continue responding to the rising need of those whose finances have taken a hit. The economic repercussions caused by this killer virus are not about to disappear any day soon, and these donations will allow us to keep going.”

Those wishing to help to Food Aid Project of the Malta Trust Foundation can call on 2148 4662. Meanwhile, those wishing to donate money enabling the Foundation to purchase emergency groceries can call on 5140 2002 to donate €2; 5150 2094 for €5; 5160 2015 for €10; or send an SMS to 5061 8810 to donate €6.99. For food donations, call the emergency number: 2149 1550.