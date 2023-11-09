Seven games into the new BOV Challenge League season, the fight for the top six spots which guarantee a chance for promotion is heating up and while Zabbar St Patrick remain leaders on 16 points, challengers Marsa are right behind them on 15.

On Saturday, Marsa thrashed 15th-place Attard 6-0 at the Victor Tedesco Stadium. Coach Orosco Anonam lauded his players’ efforts, saying they kept pushing to make sure of the result.

“Last game, our performance was very good,” Anonam told the Times of Malta.

“The players took the first chance they had and went immediately on the attack. Our plan was to try to score very early. The players did their jobs and we managed to get the early goal.

“When you get the second, usually that time is all about controlling the game because, for your opponent, it becomes all about not conceding more so they tried to go more on the counterattack. But our players still continued pushing to make sure of the result and we scored more."

