Manchester City's appeal against a two-year ban from European competition opened before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday by videoconference, a court official told AFP.

City are accused of overstating sponsorship revenue to hide their failure to comply with UEFA's financial fair-play (FFP) rules between 2012 and 2016. In addition to the ban, they were also fined 30 million euros ($34 million, £27 million).

"The hearing has started well and the video conference is working well," Matthieu Reeb, the secretary general of the Lausanne-based CAS, said.

The remote hearing, which pits Manchester City against UEFA lawyers, opened 09:00 local time (0700 GMT) and is scheduled to last three days before closing on Wednesday evening.

Reeb said a decision could announced in July.