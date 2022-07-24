At the last general election, the people’s voice was clear in choosing the Labour Party’s manifesto of 1,000 proposals to be the next programme of government. The aim of the Labour Party’s proposals was, and still is, to implement a vision for a better Malta, whereby families have a better quality of life, better opportunities and more beautiful and sustainable surroundings.

From the very beginning of this new legislature, as a government, we embarked on a mission to achieve this new vision for our country, our society and our economy. As a result, healthy discussions and debates were held in parliament and we have already seen a number of reforms being implemented.

During the first 100 days of this new government, we have managed to achieve a number of proposals that were promised to the electorate, mainly: the latest amendments to the IVF legislation, the AUM land transfer, the femicide bill and other reforms and amendments that have been marked by stability and regeneration.

Just some days ago, the Parliamentary Secretary for Social Dialogue, Andy Ellul announced new benefits, wherein, through such measures, the government will also be transposing the EU directive on a work-life balance, which comes into effect on August 2. This directive addresses the persisting challenges faced by working parents and carers when it comes to maintaining actively successful employment in tandem with fulfilling their personal and family needs. Back in 2019, the government voted in favour of the European Union’s directive on work-life balance in the European Council.

This is only the first step when it comes to implementing measures in the work-life balance directive for parents and carers. Despite the serious challenges the global economy is facing as a result of the pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine crisis, the government did not stand still when it comes to implementing social reforms that are needed for the greater good of society. Considering the current economic climate, the government’s legal introductions, which also transpose the directive, still manage to strike a good balance between the employees’ and the employers’ rights.

Owing to the legal introductions announced by the government, fathers and equivalent second parents shall be getting 10 working days of fully paid paternity leave on the birth or adoption of their child from August 2. Furthermore, parents will also see their right to parental leave enhanced, with two months of the current four being paid in accordance with the national parental leave rate.

Moreover, carers’ leave will also be introduced into Maltese law, with workers getting five working days per year to provide personal care or support to people living in the same household. Lastly, the new law also enshrines the right to request flexible working arrangements for parents seeking to juggle their work life and raise their families.

These new rights will improve not only the work-life balance but also contribute to an increase in women’s employment and families’ economic stability.

In other words, these reforms will also contribute to more gender equality in relation to the opportunities of the labour market and treatment at the place of work.

Under the Nationalist administration, the minimum wage was never revised - Cressida Galea

Moreover, these new rights will also improve families’ access to leave and flexible work arrangements between the employer and the employee as well as between parents when it comes to the rearing of children.

The first step to a more prosperous labour market involved attracting new investments and encouraging existing companies to thrive and prosper, which resulted in a record low unemployment rate. Now, the next step involves the continued improvement of the conditions of the labour market, including the minimum wage.

Under the Nationalist administration, the minimum wage was never revised. In 2017, under the Labour government, social partners agreed to revise the minimum wage periodically. In fact, in the latest electoral manifesto, one of the proposals is to restart the discussions with the social partners to increase the minimum wage.

Another reform in the pipeline is in relation to work regulation orders, which are long overdue for a revision.

In view of the economic situation in Europe, in which all EU member states are facing inflationary pressures, the government will cover the costs of the new measures up to one year and a half from their applicability. Hence, this means that the government will cover these costs up to 2023 to ease the burden for employers.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that these rights can be viewed as added benefits in terms of improved working conditions that could widen the talent pool and attract a more motivated, engaged and productive labour force.

Moreover, such benefits may result in less sickness and absenteeism, which may lead to a more engaged workforce and, possibly, steer towards a reduced staff turnover, minimising recruitment costs.

These measures will primarily benefit working parents and carers. Among other benefits, it is expected that the result of such measures will increase female participation in the labour market, which will, in turn, positively impact their lives and their families’ economic prosperity, social inclusion and health.

We have all heard of the life mantra: you should work to live and not live to work. We should all value being valued and this is the way forward which we aim to progress upon. Employees’ rights have been and will always be at the top of the agenda, balanced with effective aid to employers.

One important thing that we, as citizens, should remember is that the government cannot control external factors, such as the pandemic, the Russian-Ukraine crisis or any other international crisis that may arise. However, one thing that the government can control is the decisions that can be taken to address and potentially mitigate the negative impacts that come as a consequence of such situations.

That is what the Labour government is doing, taking action to address the realities that Maltese society is facing without any hesitation, without any excuses. In other words, it is more than clear that the government has its heart in the right place.

Cressida Galea is a Labour MP and an economist.