This month, Teatru Malta is gearing up for one of its most heart-warming performances to date – its 2019 pantomime Ħax-Xjuħ, which will run between December 12 and 15, at the Metanoia theatre, Luqa.

“Ħax-Xjuħ sounded like me the moment I was approached by Sean Buhagiar to discuss the prospect of directing it for Teatru Malta,” said director Josette Ciappara.

The eccentric pantomime has been entrusted to the best theatre veterans around like Tony Cassar Darien who wrote the original script, together with long-time dancer and teacher Alison White choreographing, and the incomparable Maestro Paul Abela as music director while the comical western-themed set was entrusted to Donald Friggieri.

The cast also includes Maltese favourites Joe Farrugia ‘id-Dulli’ as the sassy Ħax-Xjuħ dame, wife and fellow actress Veronica Farrugia, Philip Vella, Ray Calleja, Narcy Calamatta, Theresa Gauci and Gwido Fenech among other incredible actors and performers.

“The production has been a joy to work on,” Ciappara said, adding how the auditions for the cast last August were perhaps the greatest highlight.

“We had almost 70 men and women aged over 60 apply. Most of these men and women have never sung or danced before but fully committed to their rehearsals in addition to their vocal and dance training. This proves that you’re never too old to try something new,” she said.

Ħax-Xjuħ is a laugh out loud western pantomime with a cast that includes an Indian chief and a giant mouse – and that’s not even the half of it. Audiences can also expect a series of surprises throughout the show.

Ħax-Xjuħ is a pantomime for the whole family. It runs between December 12-15 at the Metanoia theatre, Luqa. €5 tickets can be purchased from kultura.mt. For more information call 2122 0255 or visit teatrumalta.org