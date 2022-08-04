ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 0

LEVKSI SOFIA 1

Krastev 90

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

H. Bonello, S. Borg, E. Marcelina, O. Bjelicic, J. Corbalan (87 K. Micallef), R. Camenzuli, R. Prsa (80 L. Montebello), M. Guillaumier, Jonny (68 M. Sowe), E. Mashike (68 I. Nedeljkovic), Dodo (80 Ederson).

LEVSKI SOFIA

N. Mihaylov, W. Tsunami, J. Cordoba, N. Sonko-Sundberg, J. Petris, G. Milanov (79 A. Kraev), K. Van Der Kaap, F. Krastev, W. Felipe, B. Bari (79 I. Stefanov), Ronaldo (78 M. Petkov).

Referee Willi Delayod (France).

Yellow cards Borg, Guillaumier, Cordoba.

Missed penalty Krastev (L) 11.

Ħamrun Spartans suffered a heartbreaking defeat when a Filip Krastev goal deep into stoppage time condemned them to a 1-0 defeat to Bulgarian giants Levski Sofia in the opening leg of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League at the National Stadium.

It was a disappointing outcome for the Spartans who had managed to recover from a difficult start to the match, which saw them concede an early penalty, which however, was not converted by Krastev who hit the post.

But from then on, the Spartans grew in stature and managed to take control of the proceedings.

In fact, they created some good scoring opportunities but they lacked much-needed cutting edge in front of goal and looked set to secure a goalless draw. But it was not to be as Krastev’s late goal spoiled a positive night.

