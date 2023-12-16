Ali Diakite’s late goal spared Birkirkara’s blushes after the Stripes blew a two-goal lead to finally edge out Gżira United 3-2.

The Maroons looked like they might have earned themselves a point when they equalised with five minutes left as Lucas Macula’s cross ended up in the net as Jovan Pajovic diverted the ball into his own net.

Later on, Valletta and Balzan shared a goalless draw in an uninspiring battle at Ta’ Qali while Sirens bagged their first win of the Premier League season.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...