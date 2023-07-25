A family whose dog went missing over a week ago is offering a €2,000 reward for her return, as concerns grow that the friendly pet was stolen.

Ruby - a small black female Staffie - was last seen on July 15 after she went missing from a dog daycare in Għarb.

Her owners, Emily Biesmans and Amir Chalaby, who were abroad at the time, were informed that Ruby escaped the dog daycare centre.

“Together with our neighbours, we have been searching for days in the countryside, worried about the extreme heat,” the family told Times of Malta.

Biesmans and Chalaby believe she was stolen and possibly taken to Malta.

Ruby was adopted from Noah’s Ark three years ago. She is microchipped, well-behaved, and answers promptly when her name is called out.

Ruby is missing her left ear and has a visible scar on her chin.

Photo: Elizabeth Biesmans

“We are desperate to know about Ruby’s whereabouts after a few unconfirmed sightings in Gozo. We believe she has been taken.”

They said she was last wearing a blue harness and will wag her tail “uncontrollably at the mention of 'Ruby'”.

“If you find her, hold her, she will only give you kisses. She loves belly rubs.”

“If you have our girl, please give her back safely or drop her off at a safe space. We will not prosecute, we just want her home,” their appeal reads.

Biesmans and Chalaby said the dog centre owner filed a report to Gozo SPCA on July 15.

A police spokesperson confirmed that a report was filed.

Gozo SPCA, Malta Animal Welfare and Malta Microchipping Agency are helping out with the search.

A reward of €2,000 is being offered to anyone who finds her or hands her over to her owners.

Anyone who sees Ruby can call Biesmans and Chalaby on 7924 3930, 9930 8606 or 0032 4993 16006.