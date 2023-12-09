Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the Australian Open on Saturday as he continues to struggle for fitness after a long injury absence, calling the decision “heartbreaking”.

The Australian showstopper had knee surgery in January and then aborted plans to return at Wimbledon after tearing a ligament in his wrist.

He said last month “the stars would need to align” for him to be ready for his home Grand Slam in January, and the one-time world number 13 confirmed on Saturday time had run out.

“So, this is a very disappointing time for me, but I won’t be able to compete at the 2024 Australian Open,” Kyrgios said on the subscription website OnlyFans, which he joined as a content creator last week.

