A 40-year old man wept in court on Monday as he admitted to slightly injuring his partner in an incident triggered by a message from someone else informing him that the woman was cheating on him.

“All was going well. Then one fine day, he got a message from a friend of hers, saying that she was being unfaithful,” explained the man's lawyer, as his client stood silently at the dock, his mother seated behind him.

The couple, who had been cohabiting for some seven years, had a young child, the court was told.

The incident which landed the man in court happened on Saturday morning at around 11.

There seemed to have been an element of provocation when the accused reacted “in the heat of the moment,” explained lawyer, Frank Cassar.

The man was charged with slightly injuring the woman - a police officer -damaging her car and other items, including a television set.

He was also charged with exercising a pretended right, insulting and threatening her, as well as breaching the peace.

The court ordered a ban on names, including the accused’s, explaining that by publishing the man’s name, his alleged victim would be exposed to secondary victimization.

The visibly upset man registered an admission, his reply barely audible.

“He is heartbroken because he still loves her,” remarked his lawyer, while prosecuting Inspector Colin Sheldon pointed out that this had been an isolated incident.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech urged the accused to make a fresh start and put this chapter behind him as he tried to explain himself.

As he struggled to speak through his tears, the court asked him to step forward to make himself heard.

He tried to explain that he loved his former partner and did everything for his family.

After briefly retiring to chambers to consider the case, the Magistrate handed the accused an 18-month jail term suspended for 30 months.

The court also issued a one-year Restraining Order against the man, warning that if he breached any of the court’s conditions, he faced the prospect of jail.

“Close this book and put it on a shelf. You have a family which matters most- and your health….At present, it might seem uphill all the way, but after going uphill you’re bound to reach level ground,” Magistrate Frendo Dimech said.

“My daughter is family too,” remarked the accused.

“Your daughter will always be your flesh and blood,” the court replied, as the man turned and thanked the magistrate..