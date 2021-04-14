Following the November 2020 release of the track Simone’s, from the album Songs for Girls, Hearts Beating in Time, is launching a second single, titled Death is Cancelled.

Produced by David Vella at Temple Studios for record label, Reckless Yes (UK), the new single reinforces the style and aesthetic of previous releases, which has been described as a “hopelessly romantic”, “layered synth” “dreampop sound”.



Playfully dubbed as an ‘existential anthem’, Rebecca Theuma - the artist and voice of Hearts Beating in Time - has been active in the music scene in Malta for well over a decade, having been a band member with Stolen Creep as well as Bark Bark Disco, with whom she still collaborates.

Going solo, some three years ago, Rebecca has been living and working between Malta and Berlin, producing and playing electronic music as a solo artist.

A still from the music video by Ritty Tacsum.

Her international sound is, however, juxtaposed by the strong sense of place embedded within her music videos, whereby the Maltese landscape features prominently.

This adds a strong dynamic, which is both textured and authentic, and which can be immediately connected to the Hearts Beating in Time sound and visual aesthetic.

The Death is Cancelled music video, by experimental photographer Ritty Tacsum, is a playful yet highly nostalgic ode to the Maltese festa, and more specifically, to the Ħamrun festa (among others portrayed), which is notoriously famous for the rivalry of its two band clubs – dedicated to St Gaetan (the patron saint) and St Joseph.

The visuals are a sea of red and blue, the colours which both dominate and divide the island.

Rebecca has already collaborated with Ritty Tacsum on her 2018 track V2, from the album Songs for Boys.

The album, Songs for Girls, is due to be launched in July, 2021.