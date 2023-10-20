Missio Malta is in the final preparations to celebrate World Missions Day on Sunday.

The celebration shall take the form of a Missions’ Village in the main square of Rabat.

The village will be set up right in front of the grotto dedicated to St Paul, patron of all missionaries, who had spent three months in Malta.

Mass will be celebrated by Bishop Joseph Galea Curm together with Missio Malta national director Victor Agius at 9.30am. It will be broadcast on television and social media.

Photo: Missio Malta

The village will include live music, information about Missio Malta’s work, a children’s area and a gift shop.

The public will be invited to "walk in the shoes of people in Africa" who travel great distances every day to get water.

This will be done through a virtual reality set-up and treadmills.

Missio Malta is supporting a number of projects including a hospital in Tanzania, which although caters for thousands of people from a very large area, only has two medical doctors serving in it.