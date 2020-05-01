A heart of stone is one which lacks empathy and compassion, both of which are fundamental to our humanity. Contrary to a heart of flesh, this idiom underlines selfishness and self-centredness.

Sadly, recent events indicate that racism and xenophobia are rampant in our country. The recent closure of our ports, the suspension of our international obligations in helping and rescuing people in distress, in particular women and children, and the venomous commentaries that followed the quarantine of those living in the Ħal Far tent village, are ample examples of this malaise.

Racism is based on bigotry, cultural prejudices and fear of the unknown. Political spin transforms the ‘unknown’ into scapegoats for our political incompetence. People who may have a different skin colour or a different lifestyle or creed can provoke a sense of insecurity. People who are insecure feel threatened by those who are different.

Sociological studies underline that diversity can cause social anxiety. Sadly, to divert social anxiety and ensure popular support, it is convenient to blame ‘others’. Hitler blamed the Jews, Donald Trump is blaming the WHO, and so goes the blaming game.

On the other hand, the value of solidarity, which has defined us throughout the years even during turbulent times, is not based on opinion polls. Solidarity, however, cannot be quarantined or employed when it is convenient. The value of solidarity is an indisputable core fundamental value of our civilisation. It is the cornerstone of our democratic credentials and also the main pillar of our Christian ethos.

Paradoxically, while many celebrated Easter, some were swift to spout out hatred and venom not only against two courageous young citizens demanding that Malta adheres to solidarity but also agianst those who were jostling in rough seas in the hope for a better life.

If many vehemently defend the rights of the unborn, and rightly so, recalling that life in the womb is sacred, life outside the womb remains sacred to uphold too. Being selective not only harms our credibility but is an antithesis of our caritas ethos.

Some may argue that their attitude does not amount to racism but love for their motherland. History reveals, however, that nationalism devoid of solidarity, compassion and humanity is pure Nazism.

I have no qualms in emphasising that migration is not our own sole responsibility to address. The problems posed by movement of people are complex with no clear-cut easy solutions. But letting people drown can never be an option or part of the solution.

The movement of people is a global issue which requires nothing less than an international commitment from all stakeholders. Thus, our foreign minister’s proposal for a humanitarian aid package to Libya ought to be seriously considered. In the meantime, Malta cannot actively refuse assistance to people out at sea.

In dealing with migration, we must promote a healthy well-informed discussion. The well-being of others, whoever they might be, ought to be the departure and arrival point of any political decision.

We must remember that we are dealing with human beings and must therefore not allow any hysterical racist outbursts to poison our social conscience.

Neither must our political class remain silent. Values must come prior to votes.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna was right in stating that “we cannot have a heart of flesh for Maltese and a heart of stone for foreigners” and that “charity, although starts from home, does not end at home”.

More than ever, we need people with hearts, hearts of flesh.

Albert Buttigieg is mayor of St Julian’s.