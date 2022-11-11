The Miami Heat squandered a 15-point third-quarter lead but held on to beat Charlotte 117-112 in overtime on Thursday, handing the Hornets a seventh straight NBA defeat.

Jimmy Butler fueled the Heat with 35 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Bam Adebayo added 18 points with 14 rebounds, but the Heat nearly let the game get away — as they had in recent losses to the Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers.

Despite the absence of injured Tyler Herro, the Heat built their lead to 15 points in the second quarter and again in the third.

Click here for full story.