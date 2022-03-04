The short-handed Miami Heat spoiled Brooklyn superstar Kevin Durant’s return from injury Thursday, holding on for a 113-107 NBA victory over the Nets at the Barclays Center.

Bam Adebayo scored 30 points and Tyler Herro added 27 for Eastern Conference leaders Miami, who were without starters Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker.

Without their stars, the Heat trailed by as many as 16 points in the second quarter, but they closed the first half on a 19-10 scoring run and were down by just seven at halftime.

“This is a game we should win,” said Jacque Vaughn, who stood in as Nets coach with Steve Nash in Covid protocols. “We told our guys that after the game. We should feel disappointed.”

