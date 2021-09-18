Ronald Koeman is adamant Barcelona will be better soon but he heads to Granada in La Liga on Monday under pressure, with his team accused not just of losing but of losing their identity.

Barca were outplayed in a 3-0 defeat by Bayern Munich on Tuesday, the gulf in class so obvious that Bayern eased off in the second half.

By the end the home fans at Camp Nou were more interested in keeping up an inflatable ball than keeping up with what was on the pitch.

