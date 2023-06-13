Whether it was toughness through adversity or bonding the teammates, the Miami Heat took some life lessons from their unexpected run to the NBA Finals.

The Heat, only the second eighth seed in NBA history to reach the best-of-seven series, lost 94-89 at Denver on Monday to fall 4-1 in a disappointing end to a magical run as a play-in team.

“I learned so much,” Heat star Jimmy Butler said. “I wish I could have got it done for these guys because they definitely deserve it. But the one thing I’m going to take from it is how grateful I am to be able to compete with them.”

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was able to shake off the disappointment to put Miami’s play-in win and elimination of NBA regular-season leader Milwaukee, New York and Boston in long-term perspective.

