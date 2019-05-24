Demand for electricity reached record levels on Tuesday, as Malta sweltered in a heatwave.

Energy services provider Enemalta registered the highest electricity peak load ever at 510 megawatts.

The previous record was back in August 2017, when 488 megawatts was registered during high temperatures.

On Tuesday, Malta, along with Cyprus, recorded the hottest temperatures in Europe at 38˚C.

The corporation was replying to questions sent by Times of Malta asking why there had been such widespread power cuts over the past few nights.

A spokesman said the demand for electricity supply was 15% higher than the demand registered in the same period during the past two years.

This was a result of temperatures which were far above average for this time of year, the company said. Extra personnel will be allocated to its emergency teams to be able to handle issues as they arise until the current weather situation persists.

The Met Office forecasts that the temperature should feel like 36°C by Thursday.

He stressed that the interruptions, which were localised, were not related to each other, and they did not originate from - or have any impact on - the generating systems.

"Thanks to the investment, in recent years, made by Enemalta as part of its programme to automate its substations, many of these interruptions were resolved in a relatively short time. In fact, supply was back to normal after 10 minutes in 80% of case," he said.

Enemalta said the company would continue to invest in its distribution system to improve the quality of service offered to its clients.

Customers experiencing any difficulties have been asked to contact the company on its free phone number 8007 2224.