Another heatwave is expected to engulf the islands as from Thursday with temperatures set to reach between 37°C and 39°C, according to the Meteorological Office.

The heatwave is expected to persist till at least Sunday, a spokesperson said. In June Malta experienced the first heatwave of the summer in what turned out to be the longest June heatwave ever recorded on the island. It lasted 12 days with temperatures reaching a scorching 41.5°C.

A heatwave is experienced when the mean monthly maximum temperature is exceeded by at least 5°C for three or more consecutive days. The mean maximum temperature for July is 31.6°C and that for August is 31.7°C.

The hottest ever July temperature recorded in Malta was 42.7˚C in 1988. The highest ever temperature recorded in Malta was 43.8˚C in August 1999

“The expected heatwave is the result of a high-pressure system over northern Africa, which will extend towards the central Mediterranean. Winds will be light / light to moderate and blow mainly from a northwesterly direction, and humidity levels will be low causing temperatures to shoot up,” the Met office said adding that northwesterly winds are generally not ‘warm’ winds - however, air will become heated over the land track, resulting in higher temperatures.