Temperatures could feel as hot as 38 degrees Celsius over the next three days as the second heatwave in the space of a month hits Malta and Gozo.

The hot and sunny weather will be especially sweltering on Sunday and Monday, according to the Malta International Airport weather station, before cooling slightly on Tuesday and moderating to highs of 32 degrees for the rest of the week.

Heatwave definitions vary from one country to the next, although in Malta meteorologists tend to use the term when temperatures rise five degrees or more above the monthly average. In Malta, June tends to see average temperature highs of 28 degrees Celsius.

Gentle southern breezes rising to up to force 4 in strength will offer some respite from the heat over the coming days, though anyone thinking of cooling off with a swim should slap on some sunscreen and consider staying indoors between 10am and 4pm: the UV index of 10 means unprotected sun exposure can cause serious harm.

Extra care should be taken with children and elderly people, who are at the highest risk of suffering negative effects of sun exposure.

Summer weather will, unsurprisingly, continue through the rest of the week, with temperature highs remaining above 30 degrees Celsius and never dipping below 22 degrees at night.

The forecast heatwave will be the second spike in temperature Malta has experienced this month and coincides with the start of summer, which began on Friday.

Stay out of the sun during peak daytime hours, and always put on sunscreen. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Earlier in the month, temperatures rose as high as 37 degrees Celsius over a three-day period.

Heat wave across Europe

High temperatures are also expected to grip much of continental Europe this weekend, with many areas in Spain, Italy and Germany also projecting temperatures rising to the high 30s.

According to AccuWeather, much of Europe “will experience at least one day of intense heat next week”, as very hot air from Africa is pulled north by high pressure building over central and eastern Europe.