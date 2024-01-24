Local councils can benefit from heavily discounted rates on the rental of government properties given to them to manage.

Local government Parliamentary Secretary Alison Zerafa Civelli announced on Wednesday that councils will see a capping of the rental fees due for these properties.

She said this would allow councils to spend their budgets on other projects, in a better and more effective way.

"More funds for local councils means more investment in favor of improving residents' quality of life," she said.

The fee will be capped at €500 a year and will apply retroactively to all public land handed to councils in the past when agreements are renewed.

Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi (right) and Alison Zerafa Civelli (second from right) addressed the media on Wednesday. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Minister for Lands Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said the government was always seeking ways of allowing councils more breathing space to operate and invest in projects that make a difference for the community.

He told the media this measure reaffirmed the government’s commitment to allow councils to spend their funds on other projects. Councils currently pay an amount based on the size of the property that is given to them to administer.

Both Zrinzo Azzopardi and Zerafa Civelli urged councils to come forward with their ideas and proposals.