Thunderstorms flooded some roads and also caused a flight to be diverted to Catania on Monday, but no serious damage was reported.

Aida Galea sent in the dramatic picture (left) of a lightning strike in St Paul's Bay on Monday morning.

The Maltese Traffic Updates website said Msida was 'badly flooded' and several vehicles had stalled.

Maltese Islands Weather a private weather observatory, said on its facebook page that rainfall totals could locally reach or exceed 100 mm, especially in Gozo. One reader reacted by saying it had been raining very heavily for three hours in Nadur, and another said she could canoe round her courtyard and down the road.

At the airport, a Ryanair flight from Leeds was diverted to Catania in the early afternoon because of the weather, although other flights arrived and departed as scheduled.

Some roads were also flooded after downpours on Sunday. (See below)

Photo - Matthew Mirabelli.

