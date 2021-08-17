Local heavy metal band Lord Adder on Monday released a track called Operation Pedestal.

A British operation during the peak of World War II, Operation Pedestal changed the course of Malta's history on August 15 of 1942.

Local heavy metal band Lord Adder.

Although more than 500 merchants and sailors were killed in that operation, and only five of the 14 ships reached the Valletta Grand Harbour, it was deemed a strategic victory.

"For many, it’s just a religious feast like all the others and people go for a swim to celebrate. But we should salute all those service personnel and remember them for their heroism that gave us freedom," frontman and songwriter Mark Spiteri said, adding that several were unaware of what happened on that day in 1942.